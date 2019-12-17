Bollywood grows a spine: Condemn police action against Jamia students

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Unlike Hollywood, Bollywood stars are known for not speaking out on issues for fear of affecting their films' box office collection. As the nation unites to protest against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University, some B-Town folk took to social media to express their ire. But Jamia's most famous alumnus Shah Rukh Khan preferred to keep mum.

Riteish Deshmukh

I stand in solidarity with the students protesting peacefully. What makes our country great is that every voice is heard, be it of one person or thousands. I do not support any kind of violence. We are, and have always been, proud of our police force but this time they should have been more compassionate while assessing and tackling the situation. Our students didn't deserve this.

Swara Bhasker

Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed? What is going on, Delhi police? It is shocking and shameful.

Ayushmann Khurrana

I am deeply disturbed by what the students went through. I strongly condemn it. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of private property ­— that's simply counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express, have faith in democracy.

Rajkummar Rao

I condemn the violence. In a democracy, citizens have the right to peacefully protest.

Sudhir Mishra

In 1987, I made Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin, based in the backdrop of student politics. Towards the climax, the police enter the campus and brutally beat up the students. Nothing has changed. It's terrible.... now we know where the flowers have gone. Crushed.

Manoj Bajpayee

There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. The students have the democratic right to protest. I condemn violence against the protesting students.

Ali Fazal

I felt let's play it safe all these years. Now, I can't. A lot of my colleagues may not speak up. But I pray we all realise there is no job, no career, above humanity. Socho, aur time kam hai toh act fast, irrespective of your political ideologies. I can't sleep while my country burns.

Sidharth Malhotra

My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act.

Anurag Kashyap

This has gone too far... can't stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.

Cusack condemns attack

Hollywood star John Cusack took note of the viral videos and tweeted, “Reports from Delhi are ­it was a war zone. Fascism is not a joke, we use the word with the understanding, it’s deadly (sic),” he wrote. The 2012 star also shared quotes of writer friend Arundhati Roy, with whom he has co-authored a book.

