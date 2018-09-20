Bollywood needs better script writers, says Pakistani IT expert, criticizing Genius

bollywood

Many criticised Anil Sharma's Genius for its lack of research in showing the ISI headquarters.

Utkarsh Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Genius

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Genius has come under fire from people from across the border, courtesy a scene that shows Lahore's Arfa Technology Park as the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters. The official headquarters of the Pakistan's spy agency is situated in Islamabad.

The anomaly in the Anil Sharma-directed film was detected by Umar Saif, a Pakistani IT expert. "Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. Bollywood needs better script writers (sic)," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a clip from the film. Soon after, other Pakistani users joined in and trolled the film, which marks the debut of Sharma's son Utkarsh. Many criticised the film for its lack of research in showing the ISI headquarters.

"That's not ISI headquarters, and that's not even Islamabad... come on India, you're better than this, at least I believe (sic)," wrote a user. Another tweet read, "I just came to know, I work for ISI headquarters and Lahore has been renamed as Islamabad (sic)." Genius, which also featured Ayesha Jhulka and KK Raina, released last month.

