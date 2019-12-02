Bollywood outraged over Telangana rape

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed outrage over the reported rape and murder of a veterinarian, 26, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. Salman Khan took to social media to addressed the abusers as "the worst kinds of shaitans, disguised in the human form."

(2/2)..n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace #JusticeForPriyankaReddy — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 30, 2019

"The pain, torture and death of innocent women like Nirbhaya should now get us together and put an end to such 'shaitans' who live among us, before any other innocent woman and her family go through this extreme agony and loss. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that we all stand together (sic)," he shared.



Rishi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan too took to social media to share: "The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed so easily? Why aren't these evil b***ards scared of the law? Right now, the only focus has to be on making sure this girl and her family get justice (sic)."

#justiceforpriyanakareddy we as Indians discuss and are passionate about so many things. The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed to easily why. Why aren’t these evil bastards not scared of the law? — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 30, 2019

Rishi Kapoor took to a networking platform to share that he "supports" capital punishment for rapists. The veteran actor also shared a post which read: "Humans are alive but what about humanity! One more incident, one more innocent, what was her fault? Constitution gave everyone same and equal right so why such discrimination? (sic)."

I support Capital punishment for rapists! This has to stop! pic.twitter.com/T7UiCiGnk6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 30, 2019



Farhan Akhtar

Reacting to Kapoor's tweet, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared: "The four convicted rapists/killers of [another sexual assault victim] were given capital punishment. It has now been seven years. They are still alive. That's how grindingly slow the wheels of justice on a [fast-tracked] case that shook this country to its core, have turned. It's pathetic."

On Sunday afternoon, the hashtag #NoMercyToRapists also started trending on Twitter, with netizens demanding severe and immediate action against the four accused.

