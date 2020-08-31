Bollywood pays condolences to the former President Pranab Mukherjee as he passes away

The former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Mohanlal

In a very sad and unfortunate piece of news, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today on August 31 at the age of 84. He tested tested positive for coronavirus, passed away on Monday. He was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support. Earlier in the day, doctors had said that he was in a septic shock due to lung infection.

After his unfortunate demise, various Bollywood celebrities condoled his demise on social media. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and this is what he had to write about the former President:

India loses a great statesman & respected leader ð My condolences to the family.#PranabMukherjee — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 31, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted- "Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers." (sic)

Anil Kapoor also extended his condolences and wrote this:

Former Hon. President Dr #PranabMukherjee was a great statesman & a respected leader. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family. May he rest in peace ðð» — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 31, 2020

Prasoon Joshi, sharing a picture with Pranab Mukherjee, stated- "Saddened to hear of #PranabMukherjee’s demise . A leader who stood tall on the dint of his intellect and knowledge. Recalling a special moment with him. May his soul find sadgati." (sic)

Mohanlal shared a picture of the former President and this is what he had to write:

Nation will always remember the contributions of Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/V0py0hisVH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2020

And Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a note on his unfortunate demise. Have a look right here:

In August 2019, Mukherjee was conferred with highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on December 11, 1935, in a Bengali family in Mirati, a village in Birbhum district in West Bengal, Mukherjee completed his Masters in Political Science and History and LLB degree from University of Calcutta.

Mukherjee's life-long political career spanned about five decades, during which he held various key posts in the Congress as well as in the governments-led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

