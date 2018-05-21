Bollywood's no scare fest for Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says unlike South Indian film industry, Hindi cinema hasn't exploited horror appropriately, failing to distance it from erotica



Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who has worked in horror films in the South Indian film industry, says Hindi cinema hasn't exactly exploited the horror genre yet. "I have done two successful horror films in the South. My last release in a southern language, Anando Brahma, was a horror. It did well and so did Kanchana 2. I think, horror is a genre which Hindi cinema per say hasn't exploited much till now (sic)," Pannu said in an interview.

Asserting that Bollywood filmmakers haven't been able to sieve horror from erotica, Pannu adds, "I have met a couple of directors who want to explore the genre. The thing is, not many see horror separated from erotica till now. That is why, of late, we don't have many options to boast about." On the contrary, the genre has been appropriately exploited in the South Indian film industry, says the actor. "If my horror films from the South are made in Hindi, I would love to act in them."

