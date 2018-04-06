Bollywood's 'tiger' Salman Khan jailed for poaching blackbucks

Jodhpur court sentences Salman Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks in 1998, acquits five others who were with him at the time, Salman Khan's lawyers to appeal for relief today

Salman Khan spent the night in ward 2 of the Jodhpur Central Jail. Pic/PTI

Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, where he was sentenced to five years in prison, sent shockwaves in the industry yesterday. When mid-day reached out to his father Salim Khan, he said, "The verdict has been given, so theek hai (it's okay). We'll see what needs to be done. I don't want to talk further on this matter." A Jodhpur court sentenced the actor to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in October 1998.

'Benefit of the doubt' for 5

The others accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and a local, Dushyant Singh - were acquitted after being given "the benefit of doubt".

Neelam's husband Samir Soni, who had accompanied the actor to Jodhpur for the hearing, said he is saddened by the verdict. "We are happy for us, but disappointed for Salman. Justice has not been given properly in this case," he said.

Support on social media

Many of Salman Khan's friends and colleagues, including filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Arjun Rampal shared messages on social media in his support. A producer, who has worked closely with the actor, said on the condition of anonymity, that the verdict was "harsh".

'Verdict is harsh'

"The law takes its course and I am not arguing with that. But in this case, I feel Salman is paying the price of being a celebrity. There have been instances of animal killings and most miscreants walk away scot-free. The verdict is really harsh." After the hearing, Khan was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail, where he was lodged in ward 2 for the night. He has approached the sessions court for bail and the hearing is scheduled for this morning.

Respect decision, but it came as a surprise, says the lawyer

Khan's lawyer Anand Desai said in a statement, "We respect the decision of the Hon'ble Court. While we are studying the judgement it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon'ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon'ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case.

Also, in the present case the Hon'ble court has acquitted all the five co-accused, which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon'ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today [Thursday]. The Hon'ble Sessions Court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/bail at 10:30 tomorrow [today]."

What happened?

Salman Khan shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain". Blackbuck is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972. All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said.

Big bucks on Bhai

With four films headlining Khan in the pipeline - Race 3, Kick 2, Bharat and Dabangg 3 - trade pundits say over Rs 400 crore is riding on the superstar. Race 3, which is in the final leg of its shoot, is said to be mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore. Trade expert Amod Mehra said, "He has one schedule left for Race 3, which will be completed soon. Three of his upcoming films and a television show, Dus Ka Dum, are still in the pre-production stage. I hope Salman will not be out of action for long. Personally, I think it is not going to affect his brand."

Was 'Wanted' in...

>> Two cases in 1998 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act after he allegedly poached three chinkaras.

>> In October 1998, Khan was charged with possessing an unlicensed 0.22 rifle and a 0.32 revolver and using them to poach two black bucks at Jodhpur's Kankani village.

>> The star was also accused of running his car over a group of people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Bandra, in the wee hours September 28, 2002.

What the buck?

Samir Soni, Neelam's husband

'I have mixed emotions right now. I am happy for Neelam and the rest. It is a 20- year-old ordeal. I don't know why Salman was singled out. It seems his (star) status has come in the way'

Jaya Bachchan, actor and MP

'...I feel if you are killing or shooting an innocent animal (and) it is against the law, then the law has every right to pass a judgement. I am saddened as Salman is a nice individual but if a nice individual commits a mistake then he should be able to bear the consequences'

Alok Nath, actor

'It is the honourable court's judgement, so we have to take it and respect it as they have studied the case for 20 years'

Sona Mohapatra, singer

'So...will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck-ups in the industry do? When's bail? When's the next blockbuster release? Dabangg 'concert' tour dates? Bigg Boss? Charity drives'



Arjun Rampal, actor

'The law takes its course. Can't argue (with) it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to Salman Khan and his family. The reason, cause the last thing he is, is a criminal. I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves'

Dalip Tahil, actor

'I am still trying to wrap my head around the decision. You target him...where is the justice in this? You completely acquit the rest of the people. If they were there... they were also a part of the crime''

