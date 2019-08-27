Boman Irani to play Farokh Engineer in Kabir Khan's '83

bollywood

The versatile actor Boman Irani is set to play former Indian cricket great Farokh Engineer in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83.

Boman Irani with Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan. Picture courtesy/Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

The shoot for Kabir Khan's sports film '83 has already started in Gasglow on June 5th. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi. There is some new development on the film front, Boman Irani has joined the cast of '83. The actor will be playing former legendary opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Farokh Engineer in the film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Boman Irani has joined the ensemble cast of the film, which includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jiiva and Harrdy Sandhu. A source told the publication that, "He was the only Indian commentator during the 1983 World Cup. His story, along with co-commentator Brian Johnston's, runs parallel to the main narrative."

Boman Irani, who joined the '83 cast and crew at Lord's cricket ground on Sunday, said in the report published by the publication that, "I will be shooting for a couple of days here, and then join the team in Mumbai. It’s a great honour to play this legendary character."

When asked about the prep for his role and if he met Farokh Engineer, the actor told the publications that, "I went to Manchester during the World Cup this year and stayed with him for a few days. We even watched the India versus Pakistan match together. It was so surreal; like meeting your boyhood hero. I stayed at his house and we had some good laughs while trying to understand the man for the role."

Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram account to welcome Boman Irani to '83 and wrote: "All-star arrival!!! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met....One of the finest actors I know.... someone I admire immensely.... he's One in a Million ! A special gem of a person & a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent.... the one & only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING !!!! : pictured here at the Mecca of Cricket - the Lord's Cricket Ground ! #83Squad [sic]"

Boman Irani also talked about how he was offered this role by Kabir Khan and said, "Kabir called me a few months ago and offered me this role. Instinctively, I replied, 'If you give this role to someone else, we’ll not be friends anymore.' I'm here now, shooting."

'83, the movie traces India's epic 1983 World Cup victory. Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

