Ranveer Singh to become Haryana Hurricane for '83, one meal at a time

bollywood

One meal at a time Meal planner Anmol Singhal charts out Ranveer Singh's special diet to achieve Kapil Dev's lithe frame for '83

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in 83

If Ranveer Singh dedicated the past six months to train in cricket for '83, a team of nutritionists and chefs has been quietly working with him. their goal has been simple — help the star attain the lean frame that the then- skipper Kapil Dev sported in the '80s. Considering Singh has been his client for six years, Anmol Singhal, the co-founder of PoD supply, is no stranger to his fluctuating demands in keeping with his roles. this time around, Singhal devised a protein-heavy diet for the leading man of Kabir Khan's sports drama.

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

"Ranveer loves Indian cuisine. So, we try and bring as much variety into his food while keeping the restrictions in mind. for the past few months, Ranveer has been put on a protein-heavy diet. his favourite is the jalapeño and crisp bacon omelette that comprises rolled oats, eggs, topped with mixed nuts and fresh berries. the complex carbs [boost his] energy while the proteins help him cut the fat and increase muscle mass," says Singhal, adding that eggs and oily fish dominate his meals. four of his chefs have headed to London with Singh to monitor his diet during the shoot.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Actor releases first look as Kapil Dev from '83

The actor's weakness for Nutella is well- known. so, it's not surprising when Singhal reveals that they have created a special substitute so that Singh can give in to his sweet tooth without feeling guilty. "We've cracked a healthy variant of Nutella for Ranveer — it's an avocado mousse, made of 90 per cent dark chocolate chips and avocados."

Also Read: Simi Garewal: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have promised me their first joint interview

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates