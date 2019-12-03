Boman Irani turns 60; wears PJs to his surprise birthday celebration

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yesterday, Boman Irani turned 60. Wife Zenobia made him wear a night suit, the kind grandson Ziaan wears, to preserve the child in him. Sons Danesh and Kayoze, along with the rest of the family, surprised him by wearing T-shirts, which read, 'And the Oscar goes to....'

The veteran actor marked the milestone year by reaping several accolades from his kin. Joining in the celebration was pet dog, Lisa. Boman referred to himself as a 60-year-old spoilt brat. Why not?

Boman Irani shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "First, @zenobia.irani made me wear a Ziaan style night suit to preserve the child in me. Then I wake up to Tshirt world awards and rewards. So we have a 60 year old spoilt brat. Why not?"

On the work front, Boman Irani was last seen portraying Nobel Peace Prize recipient Kailash Satyarthi in his film Jhalki. Asked how he prepared to play the role of Kailash Satyarthi, Boman told IANS, "I saw a lot of his videos on YouTube, but I have learnt one thing. While acting, when you focus more on mannerism, body language, or look of the character, you forget what's going inside his heart. I feel if I don't talk in Kailash (Satyarthi) ji's voice, it is fine but I have to identify his spirit, world view and intentions while playing his character."

