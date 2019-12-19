Search

Bombay Bol: Ranvir Shorey explains

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 10:20 IST | Shunashir Sen | Mumbai

Ranvir Shorey is going to go with 'fursat', meaning 'free time'

Fursat

I'm going to go with 'fursat', meaning 'free time'. As in, 'Pehli fursat mein nikal.' I think it comes from Urdu, but I'm not sure. I love it in the Bambaiyya context because that's the one thing this city doesn't leave you with.

