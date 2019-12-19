Bombay Bol: Ranvir Shorey explains

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fursat

I'm going to go with 'fursat', meaning 'free time'. As in, 'Pehli fursat mein nikal.' I think it comes from Urdu, but I'm not sure. I love it in the Bambaiyya context because that's the one thing this city doesn't leave you with.

