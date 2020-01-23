Bombay high court grants interim relief to DIG More in molestation case

The manner and conduct of the survivor during the alleged molestation incident raise doubts, observed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday as it granted interim relief to suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nishikant More.

The DIG is accused of molesting his friend's 17-year-old daughter at her birthday party in June last year.

The court has directed More, who has been untraceable since December, to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the Taloja police for questioning on January 29, 30 and 31. It has granted the relief till February 17, also the date of the next hearing.

The high court in its order observed that both More and the minor's families know each other, that More and survivor's father were business partners and there were some financial transactions between the two. The relation between the two soured when survivor's father refused to return More's money, the court said.

The HC added that when the alleged incident of molestation took place, the victim's father, mother, brother and several other relatives were present. The court also observed that the manner and conduct of the survivor in the video screenshots cast doubt on the alleged incident.

The Taloja police had in December last year booked More based on a complaint filed by the survivor's father.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates