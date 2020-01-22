Bombay HC grants interim relief to suspended DIG accused of molesting 17-year-old girl

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Maharashtra police, Nishikant More, who has been accused of molesting a 17-year-old minor girl. The High Court has granted interim protection from arrest for the suspended DIG.

Justice P D Naik who announced the verdict also directed More to appear before Taloja police in Navi Mumbai on January 29, 30 and 31 to cooperate with the investigation. On January 9, the Panvel sessions court dismissed DIF Nishikant More's anticipatory bail plea after listening to both, the Prosecution and Defence.

The prosecution presented More's past record where he was spotted using the official vehicle for personal use in 2005. He was spotted with a woman in the car and alcohol bottles were also found from the vehicle. The then commissioner of police, A N Roy, had ordered an inquiry against him. Police also informed the court that the survivor has been missing, with the suicide note she left behind blaming More for the step.

While granting interim relief, the court in its order noted that the accused and the family of the girl shared cordial relations, which later turned sour after the victim's father refused to return money that he allegedly borrowed from the accused.

The Bombay HC also said that when the alleged molestation incident took place on June 5, 2019, during the victim's birthday celebration, her family was present. Justice Naik said, "The manner and conduct of the victim in the video creates doubt on the alleged incident," reports ANI.

The bench of the Bombay High Court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 17.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

