Bombay High Court: Place on record progress on 3 storm water pumping stations

Aug 06, 2018, 18:54 IST | PTI

Last week, the petitioner's counsel, S C Naidu, told the court that the civic body had, till date, not made the storm water pumping stations at Gazder Bund in Santacruz, Mogra in Andheri and another in Mahul functional

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has sought to know from the city's civic body about the progress on the setting up of stormwater pumping stations at three suburban locations.

Under the Brihanmumbai Storm Water Drain (Brimstowad) project launched by the BMC after the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai, eight stormwater pumping stations were to be built across the city of the eight, five pumping stations are already functional.

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey, seeking for a second doppler radar system for Mumbai and other measures to be taken to ensure that people do not suffer due to floods during monsoons.

Last week, the petitioner's counsel, S C Naidu, told the court that the civic body had, till date, not made the storm water pumping stations at Gazder Bund in Santacruz, Mogra in Andheri and another in Mahul functional.

"The BMC is directed to file affidavit on August 23, placing on record the progress regarding stormwater pumping stations at these three locations," the court said.

