Bombay High Court refuses relief to hawkers operating near railway stations

Recently the BMC and police started evicting the hawkers from the area citing a November 2017 high court order that prohibits hawking within 100 metres of religious sites and within 150 metres of educational institutes and hospitals

Representational Picture

The Bombay High Court today refused to allow a group of hawkers to do business within 150 metres of any suburban railway station.

In an interim order, a division bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla refused to direct the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the local police not to evict around 150 hawkers from near Dadar railway station in the city.

The hawkers had contended in their petition that they have been selling flowers, incense and other articles of worship in the Dadar area for over three decades.

Recently the BMC and police started evicting them from the area citing a November 2017 high court order that prohibits hawking within 100 metres of religious sites and within 150 metres of educational institutes, hospital, markets and railway stations, the petition said.

However, in its order, the high court had made an exception

for hawkers who sell only items of worship, the petition said.

The BMC lawyer argued that the site where the petitioners operated falls within the restricted 150-metre area near a railway station, so the exception won't apply to them.

Noting this, the judges said "considering the situation around these stations that remain crowded throughout the day, any interim relief cannot be granted," and posted the case for detailed hearing later this month.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever