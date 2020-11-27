Bombay High Court sets aside BMC order to demolish Kangana Ranaut's bungalow

The Bombay High Court on Friday set aside the order by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow.

A Bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla also held that the actor is entitled to compensation due to the malafide action in law by the civic body.

The High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain the damages caused due to the demolition. “The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut,” said the Bench.

The HC also asked Kangana to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise.

The BMC had demolished a part of Kangana's bungalow at Mumbai's Pali Hill on September 9. The actor alleged that the civic body's action against her was a result of her comments against the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena.

The "same party" is also the ruling party in the BMC, the actor said in her petition, without naming Shiv Sena.

On September 5, during a routine inspection, the civic body officials noticed illegal repairs and alterations being carried out at the bungalow, so a demolition notice was issued and the demolition was subsequently carried out, BMC said.

Kangana used the property as office space and had made substantial alterations and additions in violation of the sanctioned building plan, the BMC alleged.

Toilets were constructed in parking areas and existing toilet space was converted into cabins and a pantry, it said.

On September 9, the Bombay High Court had stopped the demolition. The demolition, the court observed, was happening "when she is out of state, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite written request..."

Kangana also sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for the "illegal" demolition of a part of her office.

