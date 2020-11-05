Bombay High Court to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea on November 6

The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the bail plea of Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday.The Bombay HC earlier adjourned the plea of Goswami, who had petitioned the court challenging his "illegal arrest".

The bail plea will be heard at 3 pm on Friday.

The HC has asked Goswami to make an original informant a party to his petition. In his petition before the HC, Goswami challenged his "arrest" and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by the Alibaug police.

On Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in an abetment to suicide case of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. After being arrested, Goswami was produced before the Raigad-Alibaug district court. Later, he was taken for a medical check-up after he claimed before the magistrate that he was assaulted by the police.

Late Wednesday evening, the Mumbai Police registered a fresh FIR against Goswami for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a team reached his residence to arrest him inthe 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The Raigad court has remanded Goswami to 14 days' judicial custody. Soon after the hearing, he moved a bail application.

