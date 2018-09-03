Bombay Talkies Studios to release Rajpal Yadav's Bhaagte Raho

bollywood

Bombay Talkies will be releasing and distributing the upcoming film "Bhaagte Raho" featuring renowned Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav

As the iconic Bombay Talkies Studios is coming back into the business of cinema, the studio will be releasing and distributing the upcoming film "Bhaagte Raho" featuring renowned Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav.

Talking about the decision of releasing the film, Girish Ghanshyam Dubey (grandson of Raj Narayan Dubey, one of the founders of the studio) said in a statement, "I am carrying forward the legacy of my grandfather who gave opportunity to many new people to join the film industry and went on to make a mark in the history of Indian cinema."

"I am trying my best to follow his path. This is how we are encouraging the small budget content-driven films to see the light of the day."

According to Girish, Dubey Industry, one of the finance companies established by his grandfather, has invested Rs 100 crore to support small budget films to get a theatrical release.

Rajpal, who also faced struggles before The Bombay Talkies Studios came forward to release the film, said, "I am so grateful to be associated with the pillar of Indian cinema, The Bombay Talkies Studios. They have still maintained the value of cinema by picking up our film which has a very unique story. Content-driven films should be supported."

"Bhaagte Raho, which is produced by Sunil Tiwari, is a family entertainer, romantic-comedy film, and will be releasing soon," he added.

