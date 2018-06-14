Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi holidaying with sister Anshula Kapoor in London

The Kapoor family has taken off on a trip to London and the girl-gang has released an image of them having fun on London streets

Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anshulakapoor

Boney Kapoor has taken off to London with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. They have joined Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who were already there on a holiday. The Kapoor family left after Janhvi's film Dhadak's trailer launch. After returning from London, she will start promoting Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. Anshula Kapoor already took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the Kapoor sisters having a joyride there. Seen in the picture are Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula with a friend. Janhvi looks cute as a button as she uses the rabbit filter over her.

Earlier Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror saying, "Yes, we are in London for five-six days. Janhvi and Khushi are with me, Anshula had arrived earlier. Arjun will spend a day with us before leaving for Mumbai." Arjun Kapoor was in London since early June to shoot for his film Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra. He also joined his sister Sonam Kapoor for her birthday celebration and Veere Di Wedding’s success.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor had shared a selfie with sister Anshula Kapoor on Wednesday stating his mood about spending his last day in London. Janhvi Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had something really endearing to say about the photo. While Janhvi said that Arjun will be treated with some delicious 'nalli nihari', brother-in-law Anand Ahuja said, "The take-over (sic)."

Ever since veteran actress Sridevi's demise the Kapoor family has been standing thick around each other and the entire family was in attendance at Janhvi's film, Dhadak's trailer launch. Arjun Kapoor, who wasn't present at the event, wrote a heartfelt note for his sister. The note read, "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue."

On the professional front, the actor is busy shooting for Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra, and also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with the actress queued up. The other films in his kitty are India's Most Wanted, Kaneda and Panipat.

