Boney Kapoor plants a kiss on daughter Janhvi Kapoor's hand as she looks on happily

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a touching note expressing her affection for her father, producer Boney Kapoor. The Dhadak actress plays the role of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena in her latest movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In the post she shared on Instagram, Janhvi drew a comparison between herself and IAF officer Gunjan Saxena and wrote, "Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms and we have the best fathers in the whole world."

Janhvi Kapoor also shared an endearing black and white photo with her dad, in which he can be seen planting a kiss on her hand.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl follows the journey of the first female IAF officer, Gunjan Saxena, to enter a war zone, which will be portrayed by Janhvi in the film. Pankaj Tripathi is seen essaying the role of Janhvi's father in the film.

Gunjan Saxena played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and has released on Netflix today, August 12.

