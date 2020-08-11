Reel 'Gunjan Saxena' Janhvi Kapoor meets real Gunjan Saxena, shares picture of their first meeting

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to stream on Netflix tomorrow on August 12, and till now, the drama has been hailed by the critics for its treatment and the restrained storytelling. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Kapoor has shared her first meeting with the real IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena.

And that precisely was the caption, "First Meeting." (sic) Have a look right here:

And that's not all, Kapoor shared another post that was a still from the film and she wrote how she will always be honoured to wear the IAF uniform. Have a look at the post right here:

In an interview recently, Kapoor also talked about being trolled online and how she has not been able to make peace with it. She stated, "I haven't made my peace with it. I hope it's not something that I have to deal with with every release."

She added, "I've skipped many steps that many people have had to fight for. I've gotten chances that many people wouldn't have gotten easily. I'm here already through a much easier route than most people have had. So from now if the journey is a little bit of an uphill climb and it's a little bit harder for people to accept me then I'll accept it."

Gunjan Saxena is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film was earlier slated to release in the cinemas on March 6 and then was pushed to April 24 but will now come on Netflix on August 12. Apart from this drama, Kapoor has a lot of other exciting films coming up that will excite her fans.

She has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, a film about two men who fall in love with each other. She also has Johar's next directorial, Takht, which has an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This period drama is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

