Boney Kapoor to make a film on Sridevi's journey; plans to roll by 2019

Months after Sridevi's untimely demise, husband Boney Kapoor opens up on his wish to pay cinematic ode to superstar wife



Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi

Bollywood lost one of its brightest stars with the untimely demise of Sridevi in February. For a superstar who had dedicated over 40 years of her life to films, it is only fitting that her husband Boney Kapoor wishes to pay a cinematic tribute to her. As rumours of Kapoor registering the titles - Sri, Sridevi and Sri Ma'am - with the Title Registration Committee of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) did the rounds yesterday, the producer confirmed to mid-day that he is indeed keen on making a movie on India's first female superstar.

"I have registered three titles, but I cannot categorically reveal what they are. It's too premature to talk about it," said Boney Kapoor. With a career that saw 300 films and multiple awards, Kapoor agrees that the late superstar's journey in the world of cinema is a story that deserves to be told on the big screen. "There are plans to make a film, but I can't tell you whether it will be a biopic or documentary. I don't see the need to rush into anything. Whenever there is any further development, everyone will come to know about it."

Meanwhile, a source close to the producer reveals that work on the script is on in full steam. "Boney is working with a renowned writer on the script. Besides Sridevi's film journey, her personal life - including her marriage to Boney, their kids and how she took a sabbatical - will also form an integral part of the narrative. Boney sir wants the movie to roll by next year."

