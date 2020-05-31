Bored staying indoors, Hina Khan wants her licence to chill back

Actress Hina Khan is bored staying indoors amid lockdown, and says that she wants her licence to chill back. Hina shared a throwback image of herself in an orange bikini on the beach. "I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK... #BeachLove #ThrowBack," she captioned the image, which currently has over 284K likes.

Hina had previously shared a video of herself working out at home amid lockdown.

View this post on Instagram I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) onMay 29, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in "Hacked", a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.

"Hacked" is directed by Bhatt. Hina, who was part of one of the longest running TV shows -- "Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai", has another film titled "Lines" for which she had travelled to Cannes Film Festival this year.

