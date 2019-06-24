Boris Becker to auction trophies, souvenirs to pay debt

tennis

German tennis legend Boris Becker is all set to auction off his trophies, souvenirs and pay off the debt

Boris Becker

In a move to clear off a major chunk of his debt, bankrupt German tennis legend Boris Becker has decided to auction his trophies and personal souvenirs online from Monday.

Becker will conduct the online auction in association with British firm Wyles Hardy. According to reports, the tennis star is auctioning 82 items, which includes his medals, cups, watches, and photographs. The sale will end on July 11, Wyles Hardy announced on its website.

One of the trophies include a replica of a Challenge Cup, which was awarded to Becker after his Wimbledon wins, and the three-quarter size replica of the Renshaw Cup presented after he became the youngest ever Grand Slam singles champion. Meanwhile, Becker's Wimbledon finalist medal from 1990, when he was beaten by Swede Stefan Edbergis will also be up for grabs at the auction.

The 51-year-old was declared bankrupt in 2017 but reports suggest that even an auction will not help him get rid of his debt which is over millions of pounds. Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, won 49 titles and more than 20 million euros in prize money during his tennis career.

