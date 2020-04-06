Boris Johnson admitted to hospital, days after testing positive for COVID-19

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for further tests, just days after he was found positive for coronavirus disease.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Johnson's office said in a statement, adding that the tests were part of a "precautionary step" due to Johnson's lingering symptoms, CNN reported.

The British prime minister is expected to stay in the hospital overnight, a source from 10 Downing Street was quoted. The 55-year-old, on March 27, announced that he had tested positive for the virus, describing a cough and a fever in a video posted to Twitter.

In an update on Friday, Johnson said that he continued to experience a temperature. In its Sunday statement, Downing Street said that the "prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus. "The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," it added.

Johnson had been running the government remotely during his isolation and remains in charge despite his hospitalization. Meanwhile, several others who came in close contact with Johnson during this time have also tested positive or experienced symptoms that strongly suggest a coronavirus infection.

His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, has also experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and said over the weekend that she is "on the mend." Symonds, 32, took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage other pregnant women to follow health guidance, adding that she had not been tested.

"I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend," she tweeted. Johnson's secretary of state for health, Matt Hancock said on March 27 he had the virus, and chief medical officer, Chris Whitty announced that he would begin self-isolation after displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Johnson was a late convert to the strict social-distancing measures now in place in the UK. Only a few weeks ago, the Prime Minister boasted of shaking the hands of coronavirus patients in hospital. At that time, the UK faced criticism for a more cautious approach to the restrictive measures adopted by its European neighbors. It is now racing to catch up in terms of testing and social distancing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now testing positive across the country. The Department of Health and Social Care also reported that at least 4,934 people who confirmed to have had the virus have died.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Coronavirus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus outbreak, Coronavirus scare, Coronavirus updates, Coronavirus update, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 virus, Coronavirus in thailand, Coronavirus in India, Coronavirus cases, Coronavirus China, Coronavirus death toll, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus symptoms, COVID-19 symptoms, news on Coronavirus