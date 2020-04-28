Boris Johnson: Moment of maximum risk, be patient

A man walks by an artwork by artist Rachel List paying tribute to NHS staff battling the COVID-19 outbreak in England, on Monday. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned against relaxing the Coronavirus restrictions too soon as the country was still facing a moment of "maximum risk", in his first remarks since returning to work after contracting the disease that has killed over 20,000.

While declaring that the tide is being turned on the pandemic in the country, he urged the public to contain their impatience against the lockdown. "We are beginning to turn the tide. There are real signs we are passing through the peak," said Johnson, 55, on returning to Downing Street after recovering from the virus.



Boris Johnson

He promised "maximum transparency" on the decisions to be taken as the UK enters phase two of the Covid-19 fightback, which will involve one by one firing up the "economic engines" of the UK economy.

Johnson said the UK has "so far collectively shielded our National Health Service" and "flattened the peak" — but he could not yet say when or which restrictions would be lifted.

4K domestic abuse arrests

The House of Commons' Home Affairs Committee on Monday called for urgent action from the government over a surge in domestic abuse cases amid the lockdown, with London alone registering 4,093 arrests in the six weeks up to April 19. The panel found that calls and contacts to the helpline run by the charity Refuge were 49 per cent higher in the week prior to April 15, than the average prior to the pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever