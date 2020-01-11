Borivli shocker! Class 10 girl dies after emissions from geyser snap oxygen supply in bathroom

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A Class 10 student died on Friday morning, four days after suffering hypoxia reportedly from carbon monoxide poisoning caused due to emissions from a bathroom-fitted gas geyser, police said. It was her 16th birthday.

Dhruvi Gohil, a resident of Borivli, had suffered brain swelling and succumbed to her injuries at Mangal Murti hospital in Gorai, where she was undergoing treatment, doctors said, according to an Indian Express report.

Doctors said very little oxygen supply in the bathroom had affected Dhruvi's brain and caused convulsions.

The report said gas geysers consume oxygen to generate heat for warming water. In a badly-ventilated bathroom, they can consume the entire oxygen which then forces a person to breathe in carbon monoxide – a known cause of epileptic seizures and brain damage.

Dhruvi was preparing for her ongoing exams till Saturday night. On Sunday, she went to take a bath at 6.45am. Her uncle Yagnesh Parmar was quoted in the report as saying that the girl wanted to wash her hair, which usually takes longer. "Her parents heard some noise from the bathroom, but were not alarmed. It was only at 8am when she did not come out that they started knocking on the door," Parmar said.

When her parents broke open the door, Dhruvi was found unconscious, and the right side of the body had burnt due to hot water. She was then rushed to the hospital.

The report added that the family had been using the gas geyser for several years, and that day, due to a dip in temperature, they had to shut the blinds in the bathroom.

According to Dr Vivek Chaurasia, Dhruvi was brought unconscious to Mangal Murti hospital on Sunday morning. "We immediately put her on a ventilator when she started gasping for breath. She was in the bathroom for 75 minutes and that had affected her brain. By the second day, her brain swelling increased and she suffered multiple convulsions,” Chaurasia was quoted as saying.

Doctors suspect the girl fell unconscious shortly after breathing in carbon monoxide.

“She was a meritorious student. Her father works in Pune and visits them on weekends. She was happy as he was back home before her birthday,” Parmar said.

