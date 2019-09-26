Bosco Martis on directorial debut: Aditya Seal fits the protagonist's shoes perfectly
Bosco Martis says Aditya Seal, frontman of his directorial debut, is a skilled actor and dancer
Having announced his decision to hop aboard the bandwagon of choreographers dabbling in direction, Bosco Martis — of Bosco-Caesar fame — had discussed his upcoming dance movie, a horror-comedy fest.
Talking about roping in leading man Aditya Seal, Martis tells mid-day, "Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer. His potential has not been fully tapped into yet. He fits the protagonist's shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character. We are finalising the screenplay and should start the pre-production work by October. We plan to roll by February 2020."
Akin to Remo D'Souza, who had roped in reality show participants for his dance-based film, Any Body Can Dance (2013), Martis too plans to employ participants of Dance India Dance, the reality show that sees him as a mentor.
"We are in the final leg of the show, and the winner will definitely feature in the film. Apart from that, I am looking to rope in a few other contestants as well; those whose skills have impressed us." Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, which will produce the 3D film, says, "The film is especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens."
Soundarya Sharma looked chic in her flower print crop top perfectly matching with her print skirt as she was snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress who recently debuted with Ranchi Diaries has already knocked the doors of Hollywood. She has bagged a role in the American superhero film titled Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot
Soundarya loves to work out. Right from eating vegetarian food to working out to doing yoga, she follows it all to maintain her figure, which is quite evident from this photo!
Kriti Sanon was also spotted enjoying her car ride on the streets of Juhu, Mumbai. The actress recently returned to the city after an exotic trip to Goa away from hectic shooting schedules and the prying eyes of the paparazzi with her girlfriends.
Kriti Sanon who is currently enjoying the super success of her last outing Lukka Chuppi has made herself a busy girl now. The actress has several upcoming projects in her kitty which includes Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.
Talking about Arjun Patiala, the actress said in a media interaction: "It is releasing on July 19 and of course, the trailer will be out accordingly. I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before."
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal were also snapped strolling the streets of Juhu. While Anushka looked adorable in her all-black outfit, Aditya who will be next seen onscreen in Student of The Year 2 wore a casual black tee and ripped jeans. Student of The Year 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday is set to release on May 10, 2019.
Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma was also spotted with his son Ahil Sharma. The three-year-old kiddo was recently in the news when an online troll likened Ahil to "a polio-afflicted kid". The troll made the comment on the video posted by mother Arpita Khan on her Instagram handle. The youngest Khan sibling slammed the trollers calling them shameless and asked them to spare children.
Soundarya Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and Aayush Sharma with Ahil Sharma were spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. See pictures
