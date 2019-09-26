Bosco Martis on directorial debut: Aditya Seal fits the protagonist's shoes perfectly

Having announced his decision to hop aboard the bandwagon of choreographers dabbling in direction, Bosco Martis — of Bosco-Caesar fame — had discussed his upcoming dance movie, a horror-comedy fest.

Talking about roping in leading man Aditya Seal, Martis tells mid-day, "Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer. His potential has not been fully tapped into yet. He fits the protagonist's shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character. We are finalising the screenplay and should start the pre-production work by October. We plan to roll by February 2020."

Akin to Remo D'Souza, who had roped in reality show participants for his dance-based film, Any Body Can Dance (2013), Martis too plans to employ participants of Dance India Dance, the reality show that sees him as a mentor.

"We are in the final leg of the show, and the winner will definitely feature in the film. Apart from that, I am looking to rope in a few other contestants as well; those whose skills have impressed us." Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, which will produce the 3D film, says, "The film is especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens."

