Both Mumbai Central stations are linked, WR and Metro 3 discuss access issues

On 2nd August, 2019, A.K. Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway and other Senior Officers of Western Railway, attended Mumbai Metro Rail Corporationâs achievement of completing the longest downline tunnel drive

The GM of WR discussed the keys aspects for dispersal of passengers at the Mumbai Central Metro Station with the MMRC team. Pic/ Rajendra Aklekar

The Western Railway and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation on Friday discussed the linking of Mumbai Metro Line 3's Mumbai Central station and Western Railway's existing Mumbai Central suburban and mainline stations and futuristic planning of crowd dispersal and management to convert the place into a small transportation hub for passengers.

On 2nd August, 2019, A.K. Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway and other Senior Officers of Western Railway, attended Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s achievement of completing the longest downline tunnel drive of 3.814 km from Azad Maidan to Mumbai Central Metro Station by Vaitarna -1, the Tunnel Boring Machine of package 2 of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro – 3 Corridor.

According to Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, after the commissioning of this metro line, Mumbai Central Metro Station on the Metro – 3 Corridor will provide direct and easy access to two major commuting hubs, i.e., Mumbai Central Depot and Mumbai Central Suburban & Mainline railway stations.

A.K. Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway and the team of senior officers from Western Railway, discussed the various futuristic aspects of crowd management in this area since it’ll become the hub for passengers and commuters from all different modes of transportation. Shri Gupta discussed the keys aspects for dispersal of passengers at the Mumbai Central Metro Station with the MMRC team.

It is worth mentioning that being an influential zone which includes 14 high rise buildings and 28 heritage structure, the Mumbai Central area will become the traveller’s melting pot and thus, becomes crucial for effective crowd management.

