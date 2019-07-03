BottleCapChallenge: From Akhay Kumar to Jason Stathom, everyone's hooked on to this new trend

bollywood

The new trend that has taken the social media on a storm is #BottleCapChallenge. The challenge is about opening the cap of the bottle by his/her foot, and the industry bigwigs are at it

Akshay Kumar and Jason Statham. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

From the Kiki challenge to the Ice Bucket Challenge, social media has time and again come up with engaging activities, and they have been quite entertaining. From the social media personalities to common man to celebrities, everyone loves to take up these challenged. The new challenge that has got everyone hooked onto it is the Bottle Cap Challenge, where one has to open the lid of the bottle with his/her foot.

Akshay Kumar took up and challenge and the video is quite impressive. A lot of foreign celebrities have also uploaded their versions of the Bottle Cap Challenege.

Take a look at the celebrities who have taken up the Bottle Cap Challenge:

View this post on Instagram #bottlecapchallenge Akshay kumar ðÂ¤¸ðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂª A post shared by Deepesh (@itsdeepeshdewangan) onJul 2, 2019 at 10:29pm PDT

The challenge started when an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Karo Pashikyan from Kazakhstan uploaded the video on his Instagram account, and since then it quickly became viral.

Here are some more videos of famous personalities taking up the Bottle Cap Challenge.

Jason Stathom shared the video on his social media account and wrote: "#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr. This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we've seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri [sic]"

American singer-songwriter John Mayer also took up this challenge thrown at him by American MMA artist Max Holloway.

Are you ready for the #BottleCapChallenge?

