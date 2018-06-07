Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues steady business in fourth week
The Meghna Gulzar-directorial is continuing to attract steady footfalls, almost a month after its release
Mostly, Bollywood films complete their run by week four, but Raazi has proven to be an exception.
The Meghna Gulzar-directorial is continuing to attract steady footfalls, almost a month after its release, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
He tweeted: Although biz dries up by the time most films reach Week 4, #Raazi proves an exception... Continues to attract STEADY footfalls... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 80 lakhs. Total: Rs 117.34 cr. India biz.
Although biz dries up by the time most films reach Week 4, #Raazi proves an exception... Continues to attract STEADY footfalls... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 80 lakhs. Total: â¹ 117.34 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018
The film revolves around a girl Sehmat, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. She plays a Kashmiri girl that gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, she is a spy working for Indian intelligence.
Helmed by Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the spy-romantic flick is based on Calling Sehmat, a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka. Remarkably, Raazi is Alia Bhatt's third film in the 100-cr club, after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It is Vicky's first film in the elite club.
The film was released on May 11.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt On Raazi's 100 Crore Feat: Makes Me More Responsible With Choice Of Films
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Why Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor make it to the headlines this week?