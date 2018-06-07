Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues steady business in fourth week

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial is continuing to attract steady footfalls, almost a month after its release

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Raazi

Mostly, Bollywood films complete their run by week four, but Raazi has proven to be an exception.

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial is continuing to attract steady footfalls, almost a month after its release, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He tweeted: Although biz dries up by the time most films reach Week 4, #Raazi proves an exception... Continues to attract STEADY footfalls... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 80 lakhs. Total: Rs 117.34 cr. India biz.

The film revolves around a girl Sehmat, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. She plays a Kashmiri girl that gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, she is a spy working for Indian intelligence.

Helmed by Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the spy-romantic flick is based on Calling Sehmat, a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka. Remarkably, Raazi is Alia Bhatt's third film in the 100-cr club, after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It is Vicky's first film in the elite club.

The film was released on May 11.

