Box Office Clash: Luka Chuppi surpasses Sonchiriya on day 1

This Friday saw the release of two Bollywood movies, namely, 'Sonchiriya' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi'. The movies which made enough buzz about their projects before the release saw a clash at the box office.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi surpassed Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya on day 1 by collecting 8.01 cr at the box office. The latter collected 1 Cr at the ticket counters.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have hit the ball out of the park with their noteworthy performance in Luka Chuppi.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have been making a mark on the audience with their impeccable choices of characters.

Meanwhile, Sushant's film is a dacoit drama, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Set in the 1970s, 'Sonchiriya' also features Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

