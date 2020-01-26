Box Office Day 2: Street Dancer 3D improves, Panga delivers a knock-out punch

January 24 saw the release of two big films, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga, both of them were united by one common theme- The ultimate triumph of the underdog. And given underdog stories have always resonated with the audiences, both the films were expected to do well.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D first, it opened at Rs. 10.26 crore at the box-office and grew on day 2 at the ticket windows despite mixed reviews from the critics. Collecting Rs. 13.21 crore on its second day, the film was on track, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

This is what he had to say about the film's box-office performance:

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: â¹ 23.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

And now coming to Panga, given it was unanimously praised by critics and audiences, it had a fantastic growth on its second day and collected double that what it did on its opening day. Adarsh wrote the film has flown on Day 2, glowing word of mouth came into play and it witnessed excellent growth across metros.

Take a look at the collections right here:

#Panga flies high on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Witnesses excellent growth across metros... Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: â¹ 8.31 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Well, the film seems to be trending on the same lines as Ranaut's own, Queen, which was one of the sleeper hits of 2014. And as far as Street Dancer 3D is concerned, it also may end up making its money back. All in all, it seems the ticket windows are in no mood to slow down. First Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and now Panga and Street Dancer 3D.

Will the success of Hindi films continue with Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman, coming out next week?

