Box office: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga rakes in Rs 13 crores in its first weekend

Despite being solo Bollywood release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga managed to earn only Rs 13.53 crores in the first weekend

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa, which features father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor sharing screen space for the first time opened to much critical acclaim but failed to make a mark at the box office. Despite being last week's solo Bollywood release the film managed to earn only Rs 13.53 crores in the first weekend.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office collection, writing, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL.[sic]"

The film earned Rs 3.30 crores on its opening day, Rs 4.65 crores on Saturday and minted Rs 5.58 crores on Sunday. Although the film didn't have a good start at the box office, it opened to great reviews from film critics as well as fellow celebrities.

The film will face tough competition from holdovers including Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', which is still doing well at the box office and Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which is also going strong at the ticket window. The movie is set in the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around a love story filled with 'syaapa'.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film deals with a same-sex relationship and is pegged as 'the most unexpected romance of the year.'

Sonam is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film. The trailer of the movie showed her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao, which is implied to be about her sexual preference.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

