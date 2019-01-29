Box office report: Thackeray sees slow but steady rise in its first weekend

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer biopic Thackeray has received mixed reviews. The film managed to collect Rs 22.90 crore in its opening weekend

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray

Thackeray, a film based on the life and times of the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, has had a slow but steady rise at the domestic box office. Balasaheb's character portrayed by the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received mixed reviews but has managed to do well in its first weekend.

The bilingual (Hindi and Marathi) biopic has garnered Rs 22.90 crore in its opening weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report on his Twitter handle:

#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

The film earned Rs 6 crore on day 1, Rs 10 crores on its second day and Rs 6.90 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections to Rs 22.90 crores.

The biopic released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Thackeray has been performing very well in the Marathi version and has done exceptionally well in Maharashtra. Nawazuddin, too, has been garnering praise and appreciation for his realistic portrayal of Balasaheb, both from critics and audiences alike.

The film is directed by MNS leader Abhijit Panse and traces Balasaheb's life from being a cartoonist to then becoming one of the most powerful and respected politicians in India. Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Amrita Rao as Meena Tai, Balasaheb's wife, and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles.

Also read: Thackeray celeb review: Bollywood can't stop praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever