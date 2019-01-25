Thackeray celeb review: Bollywood can't stop praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao starrer Thackeray, and they are going gaga over Bal Thackeray's biopic

Directed by Abhijit Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Balasaheb's life and his transition from being a cartoonist to becoming one of the most powerful politicians of India. National award-winning director Shoojit Sircar has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in the film Thackeray and called him one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977 . — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 24, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha also tweeted an old picture with Bal Thackeray and also shared a memory with the supremo.

As a tribute to his memory, a film, 'Thackeray' a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan'19. I’m told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable as he plays the late — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 24, 2019

The magnanimous filmmaker Rohit Shetty riding high on Simmba's success gave his feedback after watching the film. According to Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an "outstanding" actor.

Filmmaker #RohitShetty has showered praises on actor #NawazuddinSiddiqui after watching his portrayal of late #ShivSena patriarch #BalThackeray in the forthcoming release "#Thackeray", saying he is an outstanding actor.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/1ig1xvhjQ9 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 24, 2019

Also starring actress Amrita Rao as Balasaheb's wife Meenatai, Thackeray is scheduled to release on Friday. Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by politician Sanjay Raut.

