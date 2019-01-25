Thackeray celeb review: Bollywood can't stop praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer

Jan 25, 2019, 10:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao starrer Thackeray, and they are going gaga over Bal Thackeray's biopic

Thackeray celeb review: Bollywood can't stop praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Directed by Abhijit Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Balasaheb's life and his transition from being a cartoonist to becoming one of the most powerful politicians of India. National award-winning director Shoojit Sircar has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in the film Thackeray and called him one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha also tweeted an old picture with Bal Thackeray and also shared a memory with the supremo.

The magnanimous filmmaker Rohit Shetty riding high on Simmba's success gave his feedback after watching the film. According to Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an "outstanding" actor.

Also starring actress Amrita Rao as Balasaheb's wife Meenatai, Thackeray is scheduled to release on Friday. Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by politician Sanjay Raut.

