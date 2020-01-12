Box Office: Tanhaji collects Rs 20.57 crore, while Chhapaak earns Rs 6.90 crore on day 2

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak clashed at the box office on January 10, 2020. Both films were much-awaited by fans of both actors and while Tanhaji seems to be racing ahead at the box office, Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak is lagging behind. Film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the box office collections of both films on day 2. Here's what he tweeted:

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: â¹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Chhapaak has jumped almost 50 per cent from day 1, collecting Rs 6.9 crore on Saturday, taking the total two days collection to Rs 11.67 crore nett. Hopes are riding high on strong word of mouth that Chhapaak will grow further on Sunday.

#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: â¹ 35.67 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Talking about the clash of the two movies, Ajay Devgn said in an interview with IANS, "I feel both films are made on really good subjects and I want both films to do well at the box-office."

Let's see with time if Chhapaak picks up its pace, or if Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior slows down a bit.

