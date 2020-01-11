Tanhaji v/s Chhapaak Box Office: Who won the batle on day 1, Ajay Devgn or Deepika Padukone?

January 10 was one of the biggest Fridays in many years. On one hand, we had Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, an ambitiously crafted period saga that was made in 3D. On the other hand, was Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, a film that deserved praises for its intentions and storytelling itself.

Since both the films opened to rave reviews from critics, they were expected to open well, and they did. But who overpowered who? Well, since Devgn's film had a much bigger screen count and a wider release, Tanhaji scored over Chhapaak on Day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the collections of both the films.

First was Tanhaji, where Adarsh said the film has exceeded expectations and posted a healthy total on Day 1. Excellent in Maharashtra and parts of CP and Nizam. Glowing word of mouth should endure solid Day 2 and 3. Take a look:

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂÂ¹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

He then went on to share the collections of Chhapaak. He wrote the film is ordinary on day 1, collects well at high-end multiplexes. Have a look right here:

#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri âÂÂ¹ 4.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

Deepika has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Malti in the movie from not just fans but critics and industry peers alike. Chhapaak carries a strong social message and highlights the struggles that acid attack survivors face.



The movie was declared tax free in two states even before it was released to the audience and earlier today, Rajasthan also declared Chhapaak as a tax free movie. Even the recent outings of the film have garnered wide appreciation. From the theme song Chhapaak to Ab Ladna Hai and Muh Dikhai 2.0, all the campaigns surely are the retrospective mirrors that have been commended.

Both films have one thing in common- The fearlessness of the lead character and one inspiring story. Let's not limit the intentions of the makers to mere numbers. Both films are relevant and rousing and deserve to be seen.

