Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is rock-steady in Week 3, emerges as Ajay Devgn's highest grosser

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan, all the three actors have delivered the biggest blockbuster of their careers with the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Om Raut's directorial debut is unfazed by the new releases and continues to be the first choice of the movie-goers. And the love it has received from the audiences can be seen from the collections.

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote- Tanhaji is phenomenal in Week 3, eats into the buzz of Street Dancer 3D and Panga both. Should hit Rs. 250 cr in Week 4..

Have a look at the total collections right here:

#Tanhaji is phenomenal in Week 3... Eats into the biz of #StreetDancer3D and #Panga, both... Should hit âÂ¹ 250 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 237.87 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

In 2020, Devgn is only going to give his fans and critics period dramas. This year, we will see him in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Amit Sharma's Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and he's also doing Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya. And yes, in between, he may give us Golmaal 5 as well.

Khan, on the other hand, will gear up for films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, Go Goa Gone 2, and the Vikram Vedha remake.

