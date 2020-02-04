Box Office: The dominance of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was always expected to be a success story, given the gripping trailer and the highly contagious background score. There was something infectious about the period drama that pulled the audiences into the cinemas. But the film surpassed all the expectations and emerged as a much bigger and grander hit than what the trade predicted.

It's not only Devgn and Khan's biggest hit but also the 12th highest-grosser of all time, as Taran Adarsh reported a few days ago. And now, taking to his Twitter account, he shared the total collections of the period saga and said how it's rock-steady at the ticket windows.

Take a look:

And as shown in the film, it was on February 4, 1670, today, 350 years ago, when Tanhaji and his brave soldiers captured the Kondhana Fort, check out Devgn's tweet:

Coming to Khan's other release, Jawaani Jaaneman, it has faired much better than his last solo-releases like Chef, Baazaar, and Laal Kaptaan. It's holding well on weekdays and could be on its way to being a hit. Check out the collections:

#JawaaniJaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4... Target audience [metros] key contributors... Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 14.86 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2020

Coming to Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film has collected over Rs. 67 crore so far. ABCD 2 crossed the 100-crore mark at the box-office but this dance-drama may not reach that club. Here are the collections:

This Friday, we have three films coming up- Malang, Shikara, and Hacked. Let's see how well do these films fare!

