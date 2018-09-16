Boxer Sarita wins bronze in Poland

other-sports

L Sarita Devi

Former world champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the 13th Silesian Open Boxing Tournament for women in which India's junior boxers ruled the ring in Gliwice, Poland.

Sarita, also a multiple-time Asian champion a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, was joined by Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (81kg) in the list of those whose campaign came to an end in the semi-finals on Friday. The celebrated MC Mary Kom (48kg) and Manisha (54kg) are the only ones to have made the finals, scheduled Saturday night.

