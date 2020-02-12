Boxer Tyson Fury gifts wife Paris a lollipop every Valentine's Day!

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury's wife Paris has revealed that her hubby is a softie and a romantic at heart—he buys her a lollipop every Valentine's Day.

Paris has five kids—Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia Amber, two and Prince Adonis Amaziah, one, with Fury. The couple shared details about their relationship in a new ITV series Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, in the first episode of the series to be telecast on Thursday, the couple are seen exploring their memory box filled with love letters, jewellery and his medals.

Paris even shows her collection of lollipops—one given each year by Fury on Valentine's Day and ensured son Prince Tyson II doesn't eat one of them. One of their love letters reads: "I will part with anything for you. There is only one happiness in life, to be loved and to love."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates