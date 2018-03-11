Boy falls into borewell in MP, rescue operations on

Rescue operations were underway to save a four-year-old boy in a Madhya Pradesh village after he fell into an open borewell, officials said on Sunday





Rescue operations were underway to save a four-year-old boy in a Madhya Pradesh village after he fell into an open borewell, officials said on Sunday.

Roshan fell into a 33-feet deep borewell in Umaria village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Saturday morning.

A parallel pit is being dug to rescue Roshan, said District Magistrate Ashish Singh, adding that the rescue work by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and army was underway in full swing.

The boy is being monitored by a camera and is seen moving. He is also being provided oxygen, milk and water, Singh said.

The chances of his survival are high, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever