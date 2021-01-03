Boy! Kane and Kate are blessed

England footballer Harry Kane's wife Kate gave birth to a baby boy on December 29. This is the couple's third child. The Tottenham star and Kate have two daughters, Ivy Jane, three and Vivienne Jane, one.

Kane recently Instagrammed this picture for his 10 million followers and captioned it: "Our beautiful boy has arrived. 29/12/2020. Louis Harry Kane. I couldn't be more proud of my wife @katekanex . Special way to finish the year. Happy new year everyone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katekanex

