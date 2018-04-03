Boyfriend arrested for airhostess's suicide

The arrested accused has been identified as Amol Dabhade, 27, who drove the woman, Geetanjali Ugale, 26, to suicide on February 8, after secretly getting engaged to another girl



Over a month after an airhostess committed suicide by drinking rat poison, her boyfriend was arrested for her death on March 31. The arrested accused has been identified as Amol Dabhade, 27, who drove the woman, Geetanjali Ugale, 26, to suicide on February 8, after secretly getting engaged to another girl. Ugale and Dabhade had been in a relationship for almost seven years. Suddenly, in December 2017, Dabhade got secretly engaged to another woman. He told Ugale he couldn't marry her because she is a Dalit.

A police officer from Vashi police staton said, "The girl was suffering from depression. On February 8, she left home telling her mother she is going for her duty. She then went to her best friend's house in Vashi. Her best friend tried to console her but Ugale was incosolable. Later, when her friend went to the market, Ugale drank rat poison. She was later taken to a government hospital in Vashi and then shifted to a hospital in Mumbai. But unfortunately, she was declared dead."

A police officer from Vashi police station said, "Her mother and sister registered a complaint in Chembur police station against the boyfriend, which was then shifted to Vashi on March 20. Vashi police arrested the accused three days ago. Her family claimed that from past two years the boy's behaviour towards the girl had changed a lot. He used to assault her and they had altercations several times."

Vashi senior PI Ajay Kumar Landge said, "We have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The boy did not marry the deceased as she was Dalit and he used to torture her for the same. He has been remanded in judicial custody."

