Boyfriend likes another woman...

My boyfriend is attracted to another woman and it is driving me insane. He denies it, but I have caught him speaking to her late at night and my friends have also seen him out with her at restaurants. I don't know if he is cheating on me because he says he just likes her company. How can he do this when he knows I am insecure about it? Also, if he likes her company, is it wrong for him to take me along? I don't know if I am over-reacting, but I want him to stop meeting her alone. Is that too much to ask for?

You are not over-reacting, because he is doing something that you are clearly not comfortable with. There is nothing wrong with him liking someone's company, nor is it obvious that he is attracted to this person just because he likes meeting her. What this does signify is a lack of trust between you two though, which is a problem that needs to be addressed. If he isn't comfortable with you coming along when he meets this person, and doesn't have an explanation that is satisfactory, you should tell him why this can ruin your relationship. If that doesn't prompt him to change, you may have to assume this isn't working.

I'm not sure if this is a problem, but it has been on my mind a lot. My wife and her co-worker often go on work assignments to other cities. I don't doubt her or anything, but I sometimes feel as if these situations make it easy for people to cheat on their partners. Should I ask her to stop taking on these assignments?

If you don't doubt her, why is this a problem? Trust is hard-won and easy to break. If you trust your wife, this shouldn't have occupied you as much as you say it has. As an adult, she is also an individual capable of making her own career decisions. You don't own her.

