Brace yourself! Sonchiriya trailer to be out on January 7

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Son Chiriya presents a rustic and rooted tale set in the era of dacoit

The makers of Sonchiriya to release the trailer of the film on7th January 2018 i.e. upcoming Monday. Earlier in the month of December on the same date, 7th December the team Sonchiriya released the teaser of the film after which it created big chatter among the audience and the industry as well. Now the makers are all set to blow everyone's mind with the trailer.

Looking at the teaser the story is set in a small town in the 1970s which is dominated by the rebels. The various gangs fight in order to win. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents a rustic and rooted tale set in the era of dacoits.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Son Chiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented Udta Punjab and Ishiqiya, Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Producer Ronnie Screwvala who has not only presented blockbusters but also award-winning films is all set to present Sonchiriya.

