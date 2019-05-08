Brad Pitt laughs off Jennifer Aniston dating rumours

hollywood

The rumours of two getting back together caught fire when Brad Pitt showed up to Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles, California, back in February

It has been 14 years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt called it quits, but the fans are still rooting for them. They are hoping that the two were just "on a break" and would reconcile now that Pitt is single again. However, it seems like Pitt finds the thought laughable.

The rumours of two getting back together caught fire when Pitt showed up to Aniston's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles, California, back in February.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 55-year-old actor was spotted walking to his car in Los Angeles on Friday. A cameraman took this opportunity to address the issue that has been bugging many fans around the world.

"I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?" EW quoted the cameraman as asking. In response, the actor Laughed off the question. "Oh, my God," Pitt responded.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before called it off in 2005. Following their split, Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie and Aniston tied knots with Justin Theroux.

The Hollywood stars are back to being single following Pitt's split from Jolie and Aniston's breakup from Theroux.

In April, more than two years after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce, the two were officially and legally labeled single. While the ex Hollywood couple is yet to finalize the divorce settlement, a Judge ruled that the former couple can go back to being single.

