Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor shows up as 'Shiva' at Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri

Brahmastra makers release logo at Kumbh Mela in keeping with Ranbir Kapoor's superhero character named after deity Shiva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Trust Karan Johar to plan a unique launch for the logo of his next production, Brahmastra. Before the Kumbh Mela drew to a close yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - who play the leads in the fantasy drama - unveiled the film's logo in Prayagraj as 150 drones lit up the sky to form the film's title.

A little digging revealed that Johar and director Ayan Mukerji decided to launch the first look on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri as Kapoor's character is named Shiva in the film.

Says a source, "In Brahmastra, Ranbir plays a superhero called Shiva who possesses superpowers and a fiery supernatural weapon, which can destroy the world. Alia's character is called Isha, which is another name of goddess Parvati. So, the film has underlying references to Hindu mythology. Hence, the makers felt it would be fitting to host the first event on Mahashivratri."

It may be noted that on several occasions, Mukerji has stated that the ambitious movie includes "ancient elements" and the title resonates with "ancient wisdom, energies and power." Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra has been conceived as a trilogy.

