Brahmastra lights up the Kumbh Mela sky: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor watch on in awe
The makers of Brahmastra had earlier put out a cryptic tweet that the team has something to reveal today at the Kumbh Mela
The cast and crew of Brahmastra including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji all set out for the Kumbh Mela to announce something about their upcoming film Brahmastra. While we don't have many details about the film yet, we're curious to know what the team might have in store for the audience.
Here's what Dharma had tweeted about the big reveal:
This #Mahashivratri, get ready to witness the magic of #Brahmastra! Don’t forget to tune in. #Kumbh2019@SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 @iamnagarjuna #AyanMukerji @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @FoxStarHindi @BrahmastraFilm pic.twitter.com/S82l7kdia2
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 4, 2019
Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta too had tweeted about the big surprise. At sharp 7:30 pm, the Brahmastra team lit up the sky at the Kumbh Mela, quite literally. With the help of 150 drones and brilliant tech support, the team revealed the logo or the 'astra' of Brahmastra.
We got an FB Live grab of the 'astra'. Check it out!
And here are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looking on at the amazing spectacle:
Ayan Mukerji, who has just made his Instagram debut, posted two pictures promoting Brahmastra.
Part 1: Love #brahmastra (P.S.: going to take some getting used to this new Instagram life)
The second image is a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looking at the light formation in the sky. Ayan Mukerji introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Ali as Isha in the film.
Brahmastra would be Alia Bhatt's first full-fledged film with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Alia had said about Brahmastra, "We all are very excited for the film... I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited."
Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy, which is set to be released on Christmas 2019.
