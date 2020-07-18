Brahmin Mahasangh demands action after Class 8 Marathi textbook omits Sukhdev's name from history chapter

This picture has been used for the representational purposes

The Brahmin Mahasangh has demanded action against authorities for omitting freedom fighter Sukhdev’s name in a lesson on India’s freedom struggle in Class 8 Bal Bharti textbook used in the Marathi medium schools in Maharashtra. The organisation claimed that the textbook did not print Sukhdev's name along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru.

The text printed in the textbook says Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Qurban Hussain were martyred for the country.

A chapter in the textbook by historian Yadunath Thatte, titled ‘Bharat Majha Desh Aahe' mentioned that Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Qurban Hussain were martyred while fighting against the British rule. Objecting to the chapter, Anand Dave, founder president of the Brahmin Mahasangh, has demanded action against the officials for omitting Sukhdev's name from the chapter.

"Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were martyred together. Therefore, the Brahmin Mahasangh has strongly objected to the non inclusion of Sukhdev's nane. This mistake in the Marathi book is condemnable. The book should be withdrawn and action should be taken against the responsible authorities," said Dave.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the book was published during the tenure of Chief Coordinator Prachi Ravindra Sathe as per the prevailing procedure in 2018-19, that included Thatte’s article in the course. She also said that Sukhdev is mentioned in the history books.

"The syllabus changes every ten years. New education policy will come from the Centre soon after which the state government will take a decision through NCERT," said Gaikwad.

Who was Qurbaan Hussain?

Qurban Hussain was a freedom fighter from Solapur who was martyred along with Malappa Dhankshetri, Jagannath Shinde and Kisan Sarada on January 12, 1931, during the freedom struggle.

